Everything you need to know about the AFC Championship: Kickoff time, where to watch, and stats

The Chiefs hold a 4-2 record in postseason meetings against the Bills, including three consecutive victories in playoffs.

By: News On 6

AFC Championship Game: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. CBS (News on 6/News 9) Streaming on Paramount+

No. 2 Buffalo Bills (15-4) at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (16-2)

Postseason History: Kansas City leads the all-time postseason series 4-2, with three consecutive wins over Buffalo in the 2020 AFC Championship and the 2021 and 2023 AFC Divisional Playoffs. Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for two touchdowns in last year's postseason victory.

2024 Regular Season: The Bills have won four straight regular-season games against the Chiefs, including a 30-21 win in Week 11 in Buffalo. Josh Allen threw for 262 yards and rushed for 55 yards, sealing the victory with a 26-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the final minutes.

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: This will be the fifth set of QBs to meet in at least four postseason games since 1950, joining elite company like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning (five matchups).

Buffalo Notes: The Bills are making their seventh Conference Championship appearance since 1970 and can reach their first Super Bowl since 1993. They’ve set a postseason record with no turnovers in four consecutive playoff games. With a +27 turnover differential this season, they can become the first team to reach the Super Bowl with 10 or fewer turnovers, including the playoffs.

Sean McDermott: McDermott has 93 career wins since 2017, tied for the second-most by a head coach in their first eight seasons, including the playoffs.

Josh Allen: Allen has 83 career wins, including playoffs, in his first seven seasons. With a win on Sunday, he can surpass Russell Wilson for the second-most wins in NFL history by a QB in their first seven seasons, behind only Patrick Mahomes (89).

Kansas City Notes: The Chiefs are in their seventh consecutive AFC Championship, the second-longest streak in NFL history. They’re also aiming for their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, a feat matched by only a few other teams in NFL history.

The Chiefs have won eight consecutive postseason games, the third-longest streak in NFL history, and haven’t committed a turnover in eight games, setting an all-time record for a season (including playoffs).

Andy Reid: With 12 Conference Championship appearances, Reid trails only Bill Belichick (13). A win would make him the first coach to win postseason games in six consecutive seasons and join Belichick and Don Shula as the only coaches with six Super Bowl appearances.

Patrick Mahomes: Mahomes is tied for the second-most postseason wins (16 Joe Montana) and ranks among the top 10 in several postseason passing categories, including passer rating (105.6), touchdown passes (42), and passing yards (5,312).

Travis Kelce: Kelce set a postseason record with his ninth 100-yard playoff game, leading all players with 172 postseason receptions. He ranks second in receiving yards (2,020) and touchdown receptions (20) in NFL playoff history, trailing only Jerry Rice.