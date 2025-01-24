Brent Venables and members of OU coaching staff visit prospects in Tulsa metro

Sooners coaches included Jenks, Owasso, and Rejoice Christian in visits on Friday.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff spent most of Friday in the Tulsa area visiting some of the top high school talent the state has to offer. Social media was full of various pictures featuring members of the OU staff posing for pictures.

Staff members made their way to Jenks, Rejoice Christian, and Owasso to meet with coaches and players. Jenks Football and Kaydin Jones shared photos of OC Ben Arbuckle, Brandon Hall, Todd Bates, and Brent Venables enjoying the opportunity to meet. Xavier Okwufulueze from Rejoice and Tajh Overton from Owasso were also part of the OU visits.

Kaydin Jones, Jenks Trojans

Kaydin Jones is scheduled for a visit to Norman this weekend. Jones is the son of former Sooners running back Kejuan Jones and plays running back at Jenks. The 4-Star Class of 2026 prospect recently announced his top 5, which included Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, and Vanderbilt. Jones is ranked as high as the 17th overall running back in the '26 class.





Xavier Okwufulueze, Rejoice Christian

Xavier Okwufulueze is a 6-foot-5, 195 WR/DB. The Class of '26 star helped lead Rejoice Christian to the 2024 State Championship following a 14-1 season. In the championship game, he recorded seven receptions for 72 yards. He finished with 46 catches for 901 yards and nine touchdowns. Xavier is also on the basketball team at Rejoice. He has offers currently from Boston College and Oklahoma State.

Tajh Overton, Owasso Rams

Overton is ranked as the No. 1 player in Oklahoma by multiple recruiting outlets. The 4-Star DL is listed at 6'3 while checking in at close to 280 pounds. The Class of '26 standout currently has over 20 offers from schools across the country. The list includes Oklahoma, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Miami, and Nebraska.