Turkey Mountain paved trail closing for repairs in February

Starting February 3, the Turkey Mountain paved trail will close for sewage line repairs. The trail will reopen by summer, with no extra cost to taxpayers. Other trails remain open, and alternative access points are available.

By: Ethan Wright

If Turkey Mountain’s paved trail is part of your regular routine, you may need to make some adjustments soon. Starting Monday, Feb. 3, the trail will be temporarily closed for major repairs. The issue? A deteriorating sewage line buried underneath the trail. While the line closure may be inconvenient, the repairs are essential to keep the trail – and its surrounding areas – in top shape for the future.

Why Turkey Mountain is Closing the Paved Trail

Ryan Howell from the River Parks Authority says that the closure is necessary due to the nature of the issue. The sewage line beneath the trail has gotten too old and needs immediate attention.

Howell says that the sludge line in need of replacement is “one of those underground pipes that you never see, but it’s critical for the functioning and success of flushing our toilet.”

What You Need To Know in the Meantime

Although the paved trail will be off-limits, Turkey Mountain will remain open. Visitors can still enjoy the park’s other trails and amenities, but there won’t be any detours for the paved path during construction.

If you want to explore other areas, consider crossing the river at the Williams pedestrian bridge or using alternative crossings at 11th, 21st, or 71st Street. These options will provide access to other sections of the River Parks system.

How Much This Project Will Cost Taxpayers

Ryan Howell says that these repairs won’t cost taxpayers any extra money. He says that the project is part of Tulsa’s repair and maintenance funding. The funding for the repairs has already been allocated by Tulsa’s Streets and Stormwater division.

When you can return to the paved trail

The River Parks Authority aims to have the repairs completed by April. Ryan Howell emphasized the team's commitment to minimizing disruptions and restoring the trail to its original state.

“Once we get it open in the Summer, we don’t see any future trail closures on the West Bank,” Howell said.