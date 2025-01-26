Trump's border proclamation could revive Oklahoma's immigration law HB 4156

Sunday, January 26th 2025, 1:41 pm
The DOJ announced Sunday that it is assessing how a recent proclamation from President Donald Trump affects the case around Oklahoma's House Bill 4156.
House Bill 4156 would create the crime of impermissible occupation, criminally charging anybody who is in the state illegally, and requiring them to leave Oklahoma within 72 hours.
That measure was signed into law but paused in June just days before it went into effect.
A Jan. 23 letter from the Justice Department to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit cites the following proclamation from President Trump, according to the Office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
"...the current situation at the southern border qualifies as an invasion under Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States.”
Drummond released the following statement:
“President Trump is committed to securing the border and enforcing immigration laws, which is a welcome change from the Biden Administration’s open-border policy,” Drummond said. “The nation’s porous border under the Biden Administration posed a direct threat to public safety in Oklahoma, so we acted to protect our people. The recent letter from the Justice Department makes clear that our position is correct, and I am encouraged that soon we will be able to enforce HB 4156. This law is critical in our efforts to stamp out the pestilence of illegal marijuana grows and their associated criminal activities.”
Read the full letter citing Trump's proclamation below:
Background and Passage of HB 4156
Public and Legal Challenges
Federal Court Proceedings and Arguments
What’s Next?
Attorney General Drummond remains optimistic that the recent DOJ letter will strengthen Oklahoma's appeal, paving the way for HB 4156 to take effect.
The case is now under review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, with implications for the state’s enforcement efforts and the broader debate over immigration reform.
