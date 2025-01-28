Trump administration, GOP Congress push ambitious agenda in second week

Monday, January 27th 2025, 6:46 pm
President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress are pushing ahead with a packed agenda as they enter their second week in office. Senate confirmation votes, high-profile hearings, and strategic planning for budget reconciliation bills dominate the week.
A bipartisan majority of senators confirmed Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security on Sunday, followed by Monday’s expected vote on Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent.
“So, Senator Lankford, you’re referring to the hundred percent…” Bessent said during his exchange with Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, about bonus depreciation and stable tax rates.
If confirmed, Bessent would become the fifth of Trump’s nominees to secure Senate approval.
Three of Trump’s more controversial nominees, however, face hearings this week: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, and Kash Patel as FBI Director.
President Trump is making waves in federal agencies, firing more than a dozen inspectors general over the weekend without providing Congress the required 30-day notice.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, called the move “one more example of a lack of respect for rule of law.”
Additionally, Trump’s promised deportations have gained momentum. Over the weekend, a brief standoff with the President of Colombia over deportation flights ended with Trump securing the access he demanded.
House Republicans are gathering at Trump’s golf resort in South Florida to develop strategies for advancing the president’s America First agenda through the reconciliation process.
“We have frankly no margin of error because of our margins in the House,” said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida. “Which is why we’re here together to try to come up with how we can get a very ambitious agenda done in a very short order.”
With high-profile hearings and policy maneuvers underway, the Trump administration and Congress show no signs of slowing down.
