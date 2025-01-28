Trump administration, GOP Congress push ambitious agenda in second week

President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress continue their fast-paced agenda with confirmation votes, contentious hearings, and strategic planning on budget reconciliation bills. Griffin Media's Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has more from the Capitol.

By: Alex Cameron

President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress are pushing ahead with a packed agenda as they enter their second week in office. Senate confirmation votes, high-profile hearings, and strategic planning for budget reconciliation bills dominate the week.

Senate Confirmation Votes and Hearings

A bipartisan majority of senators confirmed Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security on Sunday, followed by Monday’s expected vote on Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent.

“So, Senator Lankford, you’re referring to the hundred percent…” Bessent said during his exchange with Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, about bonus depreciation and stable tax rates.

If confirmed, Bessent would become the fifth of Trump’s nominees to secure Senate approval.

Three of Trump’s more controversial nominees, however, face hearings this week: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, and Kash Patel as FBI Director.

Firings and Policy Moves

President Trump is making waves in federal agencies, firing more than a dozen inspectors general over the weekend without providing Congress the required 30-day notice.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, called the move “one more example of a lack of respect for rule of law.”

Additionally, Trump’s promised deportations have gained momentum. Over the weekend, a brief standoff with the President of Colombia over deportation flights ended with Trump securing the access he demanded.

House GOP Strategizes in Florida

House Republicans are gathering at Trump’s golf resort in South Florida to develop strategies for advancing the president’s America First agenda through the reconciliation process.

“We have frankly no margin of error because of our margins in the House,” said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida. “Which is why we’re here together to try to come up with how we can get a very ambitious agenda done in a very short order.”

With high-profile hearings and policy maneuvers underway, the Trump administration and Congress show no signs of slowing down.

Confirmation Hearings

Nominee: Marco Rubio

Position: Secretary of State Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 22-0 Confirmation vote: 99-0





Nominee: John Ratcliffe

Position: CIA Director Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 14-3 Confirmation vote: 74-25





Nominee: Pete Hegseth

Position: Secretary of Defense Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 14-13 Confirmation vote: 51-50





Nominee: Kristi Noem

Position: Secretary of Homeland Security Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 13-2 Confirmation vote: 59-34





Nominee: Scott Bessent

Position: Secretary of Treasury Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 16-11 Confirmation vote: 68-29





Nominee: Sean Duffy

Position: Secretary of Transportation Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 28-0 Confirmation vote: scheduled for noon ET Tuesday





Nominee: Robert F Kennedy, Jr

Position: Secretary of Health & Human Services Hearing? Scheduled for Wednesday, 1/29/25. Committee vote: TBD Confirmation vote: TBD





Nominee: Tulsi Gabbard

Position: Director of National Intelligence Hearing? Scheduled for Thursday, 1/30/25 Committee vote: TBD Confirmation vote: TBD





Nominee: Kash Patel

Position: FBI Director Hearing? Scheduled for Thursday, 1/30/25 Committee vote: TBD Confirmation vote: TBD





Nominee: Doug Burgum

Position: Secretary of Interior Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 18-2 Confirmation vote: TBD





Nominee: Russell Vought

Position: OMN Director Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 8-7 Confirmation vote: TBD





Nominee: Pam Bondi

Position: Attorney General Hearing? Yes Committee vote: Scheduled Confirmation vote: TBD





Nominee: Chris Wright

Position: Energy Secretary Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 15-5 Confirmation vote: TBD



