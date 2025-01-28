Trump administration, GOP Congress push ambitious agenda in second week

President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress continue their fast-paced agenda with confirmation votes, contentious hearings, and strategic planning on budget reconciliation bills. Griffin Media's Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has more from the Capitol.

Monday, January 27th 2025, 6:46 pm

By: Alex Cameron


WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress are pushing ahead with a packed agenda as they enter their second week in office. Senate confirmation votes, high-profile hearings, and strategic planning for budget reconciliation bills dominate the week.

Senate Confirmation Votes and Hearings

A bipartisan majority of senators confirmed Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security on Sunday, followed by Monday’s expected vote on Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent.

“So, Senator Lankford, you’re referring to the hundred percent…” Bessent said during his exchange with Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, about bonus depreciation and stable tax rates.

If confirmed, Bessent would become the fifth of Trump’s nominees to secure Senate approval.

Three of Trump’s more controversial nominees, however, face hearings this week: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, and Kash Patel as FBI Director.

Firings and Policy Moves

President Trump is making waves in federal agencies, firing more than a dozen inspectors general over the weekend without providing Congress the required 30-day notice.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, called the move “one more example of a lack of respect for rule of law.”

Additionally, Trump’s promised deportations have gained momentum. Over the weekend, a brief standoff with the President of Colombia over deportation flights ended with Trump securing the access he demanded.

House GOP Strategizes in Florida

House Republicans are gathering at Trump’s golf resort in South Florida to develop strategies for advancing the president’s America First agenda through the reconciliation process.

“We have frankly no margin of error because of our margins in the House,” said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida. “Which is why we’re here together to try to come up with how we can get a very ambitious agenda done in a very short order.”

With high-profile hearings and policy maneuvers underway, the Trump administration and Congress show no signs of slowing down.

Confirmation Hearings

Nominee: Marco Rubio

  1. Position: Secretary of State
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 22-0
  4. Confirmation vote: 99-0


Nominee: John Ratcliffe

  1. Position: CIA Director
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 14-3
  4. Confirmation vote: 74-25


Nominee: Pete Hegseth

  1. Position: Secretary of Defense
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 14-13
  4. Confirmation vote: 51-50


Nominee: Kristi Noem

  1. Position: Secretary of Homeland Security
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 13-2
  4. Confirmation vote: 59-34


Nominee: Scott Bessent

  1. Position: Secretary of Treasury
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 16-11
  4. Confirmation vote: 68-29


Nominee: Sean Duffy

  1. Position: Secretary of Transportation
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 28-0
  4. Confirmation vote: scheduled for noon ET Tuesday


Nominee: Robert F Kennedy, Jr

  1. Position: Secretary of Health & Human Services
  2. Hearing? Scheduled for Wednesday, 1/29/25.
  3. Committee vote: TBD
  4. Confirmation vote: TBD


Nominee: Tulsi Gabbard

  1. Position: Director of National Intelligence
  2. Hearing? Scheduled for Thursday, 1/30/25
  3. Committee vote: TBD
  4. Confirmation vote: TBD


Nominee: Kash Patel

  1. Position: FBI Director
  2. Hearing? Scheduled for Thursday, 1/30/25
  3. Committee vote: TBD
  4. Confirmation vote: TBD


Nominee: Doug Burgum

  1. Position: Secretary of Interior
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 18-2
  4. Confirmation vote: TBD


Nominee: Russell Vought

  1. Position: OMN Director
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 8-7
  4. Confirmation vote: TBD


Nominee: Pam Bondi

  1. Position: Attorney General
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: Scheduled
  4. Confirmation vote: TBD


Nominee: Chris Wright

  1. Position: Energy Secretary
  2. Hearing? Yes
  3. Committee vote: 15-5
  4. Confirmation vote: TBD
Alex Cameron
Alex Cameron

Alex Cameron is the current DC Bureau Chief for News 9 in Oklahoma City, and for News On 6 in Tulsa.

