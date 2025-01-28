Sapulpa couple sentenced for abusing 3-week-old baby

A federal judge sentenced a Sapulpa couple for abusing their 3-week-old baby.

Investigators said Jeannie Romero broke the baby's femur in half while changing their diaper and didn't get medical help for more than two days.

They say her husband Jacob was at work when it happened, but also didn't help.

Doctors said the baby had additional injuries consistent with abuse. Jeannie was sentenced to five years, Jacob to two.