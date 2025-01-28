'I think it's the best team we've had here:' Kenny Gajewski on OSU Softball

The Cowgirls open their season against No. 12 Florida State at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 6 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Year 10 for Kenny Gajewski at the helm of Oklahoma State Softball. The Cowgirls open their season against No. 12 Florida State at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 6 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. OSU will play 4 games in three days in Mexico, streaming on FloSoftball, before traveling to Florida for the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational. Oklahoma State will have three of its five games at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational broadcast nationally on the ESPN family of networks.

Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational OSU TV Schedule





The Cowgirls kick off the tournament with a highly anticipated top-10 showdown against No. 6 UCLA, a 2024 Women’s College World Series participant, at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 14. This game will be aired on ESPN2. The two teams last faced off on a national stage in Los Angeles last season, where OSU dominated with a 9-1, five-inning victory over the Bruins, which was broadcast on ESPN.

Later that day, Oklahoma State will take on Kentucky at 5 p.m. CT in a rematch of the 2024 NCAA Stillwater Regional. This game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Cowgirls face another top-10 opponent in No. 7 Texas A&M at 9 a.m. CT, with the game broadcast on ESPN2. OSU and the Aggies last squared off at the 2023 Clearwater Invitational, where the Cowgirls won 8-0 in six innings.

Saturday afternoon, OSU faces Auburn at 3 p.m. CT, with this game streaming on ESPN+. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2016, when Auburn defeated the Cowgirls 6-1 at the Michele Smith Pediatric Cancer Foundation Invitational (now known as the Clearwater Invitational).

The Cowgirls will wrap up their tournament with a matchup against No. 11 Alabama, another 2024 WCWS team, at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 16, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

Kenny Gajewski Previews 10th Year As Head Coach





"All right, really excited about a start of a new journey with our team 10. It's kind of crazy to think that we're getting ready to start our 10th year, not start, we're already there. I mean, we've worked hard to build this roster with kids we've recruited from a young age, to kids that have joined us through the portal. It's kind of the way we've been working here and it's been very successful and not gonna apologize about that. We love these guys. I think it's the best team we've had here. For sure the most talented team, the most depth that we've ever had, and I would say that that goes for every facet. Offense, defense, base running, pitching, they like we've got the best staff we could assemble here um support staff. So, I think it just sets up for if these guys can stay together and weather the storms that are gonna come our way, we have a chance to do what they want to do, and that's when the final game."





OSU is ranked a unanimous preseason top 5 team

No. 4 in Softball America Preseason Top 25 No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll No. 4 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 No. 5 in D1Softball Preseason Top 25 No. 4 in NFCA/GoRout DI Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll



