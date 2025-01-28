Elon Musk faces criticism for telling German far-right crowd to move beyond 'past guilt'

Elon Musk appeared via video at a rally for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, drawing backlash for his remarks and recent controversial actions.

By: CBS News

Elon Musk appeared via video at a rally for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, drawing backlash for his remarks and recent controversial actions.

Musk Endorses Far-Right German Party, Faces Backlash

Elon Musk made a surprise virtual appearance at a campaign rally for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party over the weekend, weeks ahead of a national election. Musk called the party “the best hope for Germany” and criticized the country’s focus on historical guilt.

“I think there’s like frankly too much of a focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” Musk said. “Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents even.”

Backlash From German Citizens

Many Germans were deeply offended by Musk’s comments, which ran counter to a core tenet of Germany’s post-war identity: acknowledging and learning from its past.

“This cuts right against a tenet of German national identity, which is ‘never forget, always understand,’” said Tom Nuttall, Berlin bureau chief for The Economist.

Holocaust Remembrance Amid Controversy

The backlash came as Germany marked 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, a poignant reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust. Musk, who visited Auschwitz last year after apologizing for antisemitic messages posted on his platform X, has faced repeated criticism for controversial actions and statements.

Last week, Musk made a gesture compared to a Nazi salute on social media, which he denied, calling the comparison a "dirty trick." The Anti-Defamation League described the gesture as “awkward but not a Nazi salute.” Days later, Musk posted a Nazi-themed pun, prompting the ADL to respond: “Elon Musk, the Holocaust is not a joke.”

Musk and Right-Wing Causes

Musk has recently supported right-wing parties in Italy and the United Kingdom, though those parties are considered more moderate than AfD. The AfD, known for its strong anti-immigrant stance, is widely rejected by most Germans.

“It’s not entirely clear to me why someone like Elon Musk would risk torching his reputation in the way he appears to be doing by endorsing a party that has no prospect of entering government,” Nuttall said.

AfD’s Embrace of Musk

The AfD has embraced Musk as a powerful ally with vast wealth and a social media platform as his megaphone. At the rally, where Musk appeared on a large screen, the crowd cheered as he told them: “You’re doing the right thing!”

Despite the backlash, Musk’s endorsement has given the far-right party significant publicity as Germany prepares for its upcoming national election.