Your Money Matters: Simple steps to make 2025 your best financial year

Financial expert Jade Warshaw shares key strategies for budgeting, setting goals, and eliminating debt to help you take control of your finances this year.

By: Dave Davis

As 2025 begins, financial expert Jade Warshaw of Ramsey Solutions is sharing strategies to help individuals take control of their finances.

Warshaw, who co-hosts "The Ramsey Show," emphasizes the importance of budgeting, setting goals, and following key financial principles.

Tackling Debt Step-by-Step

Warshaw and her husband paid off $460,000 in debt by focusing on small, manageable steps. She stresses the importance of taking the process one step at a time and staying committed to financial goals. By following a structured plan, individuals can make steady progress toward debt freedom.

Knowing Your Numbers

One of Warshaw’s key recommendations is understanding financial numbers, including income, expenses, and total debt. Many people are unsure of how much they make or what they owe. She advises logging into payroll systems, reviewing pay stubs, and calculating net worth to establish a clear financial starting point.

Setting Clear Financial Goals

Once individuals understand their financial situation, the next step is setting realistic goals. This may include saving an emergency fund, paying off consumer debt, or building long-term savings. Warshaw encourages setting attainable objectives for the year ahead.

Monthly Budgeting

A strong financial foundation starts with a budget. Warshaw recommends creating a new budget every month to account for fluctuating expenses such as holiday spending, annual fees, or special occasions. Regular budget adjustments help individuals stay on track and maintain financial discipline.

Five Pillars of Personal Finance

Warshaw outlines five essential financial habits:

Living on a Budget – Tracking income and expenses each month. Avoiding Debt – Paying off existing debt and staying debt-free. Prioritizing Savings – Building emergency funds and long-term savings. Carrying Proper Insurance – Ensuring adequate life and auto insurance coverage. Practicing Generosity – Giving back and maintaining a healthy financial mindset.

Budgeting Tools

For those looking for an easy way to manage their finances, Warshaw recommends the EveryDollar budgeting app. The app allows users to track spending, sync accounts with a spouse and simplify money management.

As the year progresses, Warshaw encourages individuals to take control of their financial future by following these principles and maintaining consistency. With careful planning and discipline, 2025 can be a strong financial year.