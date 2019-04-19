Oklahoma Remembers 24th Anniversary Of The OKC Bombing With Memorials
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The 24th annual remembrance ceremony of the Oklahoma City bombing starts at 8:45 Friday morning with bagpipes and followed by 168 seconds of silence for each victim.
Governor Kevin Stitt will make hist first address at the memorial Friday morning along with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Senator James Lankford.
On April 19th, 1995, the bomb went off at 9:05 a.m. outside the Alfred Murrah Federal Building.
Fifteen of the victims killed were children.
The blast also injured 680 others.
Hundreds of rescue workers from around the country responded to help in the aftermath, which includes several members of the Bartlesville Fire Department and they will be holding a special remembrance ceremony this morning.
It'll be at 9:05 a.m. at the Central Fire Station on Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville and everyone is invited to attend.
If you are coming to the remembrance ceremony in Oklahoma City, you can visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum for free afterward.
The museum opens at 10 a.m. and stays open until 6 p.m.
News On 6 will carry the ceremony this morning on our free News on 6 App, our website, and on our social media pages.
Our coverage will begin at 8:45 Friday morning.