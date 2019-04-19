Community Rallies To Help Victims Of Tulsa Apartment Fire
TULSA, Ok - Many families are without a home after a fire damaged part of an apartment complex near 51st and Memorial on Friday.
We're learning more about the outpouring of support from the Tulsa community for those affected. The American Red Cross, CommonGround Church, and a Taekwondo gym are just a few of the places who have stepped up to help the victims of this fire.
"We heard that there was a fire over there and we got a group of us together and said we'll head right over to see what they need to do what they need for help," said Christi Wyatt, the Outreach Director for CommonGround Church.
Christi Wyatt and other church volunteers brought water, teamed up with a local pizza shop to bring food and other items.
"We went back over to our outreach center and got clothes and food and diapers and toothbrushes and toothpaste and all those things that everybody just needs when they've lost everything," said Wyatt.
The Red Cross is also lending a hand to the 22 people who live in 17 of the units affected. Their goal to help with food, clothing, and shelter.
"Most of them are still in a real state of shock and chaos they really don't know what they are going to do. So, we initially just try to calm them down and let them know we will work through the solutions for them," said Rick Umstead, a volunteer with the American Red Cross who is the Regional Disaster Officer for Oklahoma.
And just feet away from the fire, a local Taekwondo business offered water, a place to charge phones and call loved ones.
"If they need some supplies just let me know, we've already had offers of clothing and blankets and stuff like that," said Lisa Wolfe who owns Wolfe Pack Taekwondo.
An example of Oklahomans stepping up.
"They are not alone and there are lots of individuals like us and businesses that are willing to help," said Wolfe.
The CommonGround Church has a food pantry, a clothing ministry and much more which can be found on their website
To get in touch with the Red Cross call 918-831-1100. The Wolfe Pack Taekwondo phone number is 918-574-4614.