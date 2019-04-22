Former State Senator Concerned Lawmakers Won't Do Anything Amid Measles Outbreak
OKLAHOMA CITY - A former Oklahoma lawmaker and current physician doesn't believe legislators will do anything amid the growing measles outbreak.
So far, Oklahoma doesn't have any cases, but 22 states, including Texas do. There are currently 625 cases.
The Centers for Disease Control warns the number of cases could surpass the record of 667 in 2014.
Dr. Ervin Yen says he's now working directly with the Oklahoma Health Department for more vaccination requirements that do not need the approval of lawmakers.
In the wake of the current measles outbreak, some states have made it tougher for parents to opt out having their kids vaccinated.
Dr. Yen does not expect that in Oklahoma, even if measles cases are discovered.
The former state senator tried to pass stricter vaccine requirements for Oklahoma students, but struggled to get support. He argued that every student at public school needs to be vaccinated, unless they have a true medical exemption.
“It’s almost like the Republican platform. They think mandating vaccines is big government. I disagree with that,” said Dr. Yen, who works at St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Yen feels it’s only a matter of time before the latest measles outbreak makes it to Oklahoma.
According to the Oklahoma Health Department, the state’s vaccination is 91.7%, slightly above the national average.