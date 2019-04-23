News
Prevent Identity Theft At Free 'Shred To Protect' Event Saturday
Tuesday, April 23rd 2019, 10:29 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Crime Prevention Network is hosting a free document shredding event this weekend. It's the perfect way to get rid of your sensitive documents after tax season.
Karen Gilbert from Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Sergeant Shane Tuell from the Tulsa Police Department said shredding sensitive documents
"Once your trash is out at the corner, it becomes common property," said Sgt. Shane Tuell, TPD.
"You've given someone a road map on how to violate you in a crime that is very preventable when it comes to identity theft."
You can get rid of documents at "Shred To Protect" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the southwest corner of the Tulsa Promenade parking lot at 41st and Yale. It will be near the McDonald's.