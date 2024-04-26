Jenks Home Catches Fire During Early Morning Storms

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to quickly put the fire out. The family living at the home was not injured during the incident.

Friday, April 26th 2024, 9:26 am

By: News On 6


JENKS, Okla. -

A home caught fire in Jenks on Friday morning during heavy storms.

The fire happened near 111th and Highway 75 around 6:30 a.m. while lightening was moving through the area.

Several neighbors told News On 6 Photojournalist Gary Kruse that they heard a loud bang that even shook their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
