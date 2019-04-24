Community Honors Sapulpa First-Grader With Trucker Convoy
Today was no ordinary Wednesday for Sapulpa first-grader Gunner King. It was a special day organized by a volunteer group of Walmart truck drivers known as the Walmart Heart Project.
Walmart Heart started back in the mid 1990s. The group gets wind of a person who could use a little love and they organize a big shindig like today’s for Gunner King.
Proclamations and honors like Walmart Private Fleet Driver for a Day. That plus gifts from the local store all designed to make a special day.
Gunner suffers from a genetic condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa which his mother says is painful, and can cause his skin to blister.
“You almost think of it like a burn victim would be down to the third layer of skin,” Emily King said.
The big deal of the day was a convoy of big rigs, with Gunner riding in the lead truck, from Sapulpa to Broken Arrow to another Walmart store for more of the same.
The convoy included Jeepers Anonymous, Corvette club motorcycle riders from Riders United for Children and more. It was quite the day.