Broken Arrow Police Dogs Graduate From Training
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Police Department graduated three canine teams Thursday. The officers just finished 12 weeks of training with their dogs.
With three police dogs graduating at the same time, the department said this is one of the largest canine classes they've had.
Officer Eric Keech and his K-9 Chaos, Officer Joshua Zoller and Loki, along with Wagoner County Deputy Ryan Cruz and his K-9 Ice all graduated.
Each team went through 480 hours of training over the past three months. Broken Arrow police use their canine officers for a range of situations like finding drugs, searching buildings, controlling aggression, and tracking.
"Basically any time there is a high probability to detect odors, whether it's human or narcotic, we're going to respond to that use that patrol in that fashion," Broken Arrow Police K-9 Trainer Marque Baldwin said.
Police say the dogs' senses are so finely tuned, they could smell your scent on a paper clip you threw into a field.
Broken Arrow Police has five k-9 teams. One is slated for retirement later this summer.