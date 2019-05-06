News
Former Nowata County Jailer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Inmate
NOWATA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a former Nowata County jailer has been arrested after an inmate accused him of sexually assaulting her. Cody Lowen, 30, was booked on complaints of first-degree forcible sodomy and rape by instrumentation.
OSBI said Sheriff Myrta Hallet asked for their help May 2 after a female inmate reported she had been assaulted by Lowen. He was fired from his job April 30, a news release states.
Lowen was booked into the Washington County Jail, and OSBI continues its investigation.