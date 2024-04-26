Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Attacking Victim With Several Weapons

Tulsa Police arrested a woman accused of attacking another woman with a knife, an axe and a baseball bat.

By: News On 6

-

Officers said Kimberly Yuman, 52, burst into a room where the victim was sleeping with a knife and started calling her names.

They said the victim locked herself in the room, but Yuman broke in with an axe and started swinging.

The probable cause affidavit said the victim ran outside and Yuman picked up a bat and put it to the victim's forehead, threatening to beat her with it.

Yuman is charged with assault.