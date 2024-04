Officers said Michael Wooten sent the victim a link to the account that contained several explicit videos of her.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man charged with posting sex videos of his ex-girlfriend online.

Police said she told officers she didn't know the videos existed.

They said Wooten told the victim he was drunk and didn't remember posting them and then deleted them after she asked.