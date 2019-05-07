Tulsa Police: Shots Fired At QuikTrip
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they're looking for a group of men who shot a security guard at the QuikTrip near West 23rd and Southwest Boulevard.
Police say several shots were fired between the security guard and the group of men, and they found several shell casings both at QT and in the McDonald's parking lot across the street.
They say the guard kicked the suspects out of QT for causing trouble, and there was a fight outside shortly after.
The group of men ran across the street to the McDonald's parking lot and shots were exchanged.
Officers say the front of the QT was hit but no one was hurt.
Police say they are determined to find the suspects.
If you know where those men might be, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.