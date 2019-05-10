News
Buck Atom Space Cowboy Installed As New Tulsa Route 66 Attraction
Friday, May 10th 2019, 10:12 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Route 66 has another new attraction. Meet Buck Atom!
He is a 21-foot space cowboy fiberglass statue.
He was installed Friday, May 10 at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios shop at 11th and Peoria after a long journey from Illinois.
Shop owner Mary Beth Babcock says she wanted to give Route 66 another roadside attraction and thought the retro statue would be perfect. She's holding a launch party for the American Giant on Saturday from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at 1347 E. 11th St. That's just east of Peoria on Route 66.
Guest speakers include Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Mayor G.T. Bynum, and author Michael Wallis.