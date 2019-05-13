News
Man Accused Of Molesting Children Is U.S. Marshals Most Wanted
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The U.S. Marshals need help finding this Monday's Most Wanted suspect.
They say Travis Crawford is wanted in both Tulsa and Mayes County for molesting children. Investigators in Tulsa say Crawford is accused of molesting two girls for at least eight years. Crawford also has pending criminal cases out of Mayes County for lewd molestation.
U.S. Marshals say Crawford is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call 1-866-4-WANTED