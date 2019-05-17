News
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Oklahoma Friday
Friday, May 17th 2019, 3:56 PM CDT
Updated:
Did you feel that? Downtown Tulsa definitely did some shaking around 3:33 Friday afternoon, and it wasn't Mayfest.
News On 6 Facebook friends have shared that they felt it across Green Country and into Kansas. Oklahoma City definitely felt this one too.
The USGS said the earthquake was a 4.4 magnitude centered just east of Pond City. That's in Grant County.
People have told us they felt it all over Tulsa, Okmulgee, Ramona and Bartlesville. It's the most significant one we've felt in a while.