Time to soak up the sunshine, Green Country! We’ve got a gorgeous Sunday ahead of us before significant severe weather chances return to start the week.



Some much-needed dry conditions are back in the cards for our Sunday, along with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity too! We’ll see highs in the upper 70s this afternoon all across eastern Oklahoma. It’ll be picture perfect here in Tulsa for Hop Jam and the wrap-up of Tulsa Mayfest!



Enjoy this beautiful Sunday, because the weather gets bumpy once again to start the week. Muggier air surges back in on Monday with more clouds and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A powerful upper-level storm system will also be moving in from the west, setting the stage for potentially significant severe weather across Oklahoma Monday into Tuesday.



Scattered storms, some likely severe, will be possible Monday afternoon into Monday night, primarily north and northwest of Tulsa to start. Tornadoes will again be a threat along with damaging winds and hail, and flash flooding will be an increasing concern with some very heavy rains possible through Monday night north of Tulsa into the Arkansas River basin.



Severe weather risks will be even higher across western and central Oklahoma on Monday, with the potential for strong tornadoes. Please make sure you’re staying weather aware if you’re anywhere across the state on Monday!