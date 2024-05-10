Mannford Teacher Collects Hundreds Of Pez Dispensers

Lining the walls of her classroom are hundreds of Pez candy dispensers. From Hello Kitty, Charlie Brown, to Scooby Doo, every child's favorite character is represented.

What started in the 1920s as an alternative to smoking has become one of the most well-known and nostalgic candy companies.

A teacher in Mannford has quite the collection of Pez dispensers.

There's a lot of excitement in the air. Kids at Mannford Lower Elementary are tapping their feet and dancing around because it is their last week before school's out for the summer.

In Amy Heape's music class, kids can express themselves, just as Amy does with her decorations.

"I have over 750 students that come through my room every four days, and I just think of the smiling,” said Amy. “You know how many of them can look at these. It just gives them something to smile about.”

Her collection started fifteen years ago-- it was a gift from a student.

“Another student saw it and said oh, I have one. I’ll give it to you, and eventually, I had a hundred, and I thought, oh, I’ll just hang these up, and it just kept going,” she said.

She says she doesn't remember all the names of every child who gave her one, but the feeling is the same every time she's gifted another bright-colored Pez.

“It makes me smile to think of my students a lot,” she said. “I try to tell them that it’s kindness. Somebody gave that to me, and it’s caused other students to want to give them to me, which the giving is not the point; it’s the kindness."

Dispensing candy, but also kindness.

"People just keep passing it around, and that’s why we are here, is to make life better for ourselves and other people.”

