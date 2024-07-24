Center For Individuals With Physical Disabilities Holding Camps For Kids

The Center for Individuals with Physical Disabilities has several summer camps tailored to kids with different needs. Two of those camps are happening this week.

By: News On 6

-

The Center for Individuals with Physical Disabilities has several summer camps tailored to kids with different needs.

Two of those camps are happening this week.

This is a place where there's something for everyone.

Like the kids attending Camp Get Centered, who see what happens when Mentos and Diet Coke are combined. Their physical challenges don't keep them from trying new things.

"We adapt everything to the needs of each camper individually," one of the workers said.

While those campers are having fun with experiments outside, just inside, kids are vying for gold, silver, and bronze at the "Let the Games Begin" camp.

Diana Emerson organized the one-week Olympic theme camp for children who are deaf, hard of hearing, and children of deaf adults.

"For many deaf children, especially if they rely on sign language, they may be in a class in the school year where they have communication access, but when they go home for the summertime, many times they don't have friends in their area that really can communicate fully so we wanted to offer something for them," said Emerson.

That's why Richelle Crosslin has brought her son Reese to camp for four summers. She looks forward to it every year so she can learn about more resources to support her family.

"As a parent, I have had to learn how to travel the road of having a deaf child on my own, and there's not a lot of help out there for us, and so as a parent, I like to be involved so that other parents I can meet them and we can learn from each other," she said.

Along with trying new things, these campers are creating friendships and gaining confidence.

"I think in self-esteem from meeting other kids and realizing they are not the only one because that has been their experience quite often until they arrive here at camp," said Emerson.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news