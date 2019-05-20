Severe Weather Update: Safety Tips For Riding Out The Storms
TULSA, Oklahoma - Multiple rounds of severe weather are forecast for northeastern Oklahoma into Tuesday including the possibility of tornadoes.
School districts in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and elsewhere have canceled classes Monday as forecasts also call for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph. Many schools have postponed or canceled evening activities.
The severe weather risk assessment from the Storm Prediction center indicates the potential for a severe weather outbreak for part of southwestern to north-central Oklahoma that may spread into northeastern sections of the state late Monday afternoon into the late evening. Another major concern is the likelihood for heavy rainfall across part of the upper Arkansas basin. Flood watches will be underway today through Tuesday night across a large portion of the area. Recent heavy rainfall and saturated grounds may lead to some flash flooding later this evening through Thursday morning. Additionally, river and stream levels may also rise later this week with some area lakes seeing increasing levels in a few days.
Be sure to have your weather plan in place.
Have a severe weather safety kit packed and ready. Watch Joseph Holloway's video attached to this story for more.
If you're outside - go indoors. If you're inside, go into the middle of the building away from glass if possible.
Go to the lowest floor possible.
Protect yourself - Flying or falling debris is the most dangerous thing in a storm. Cover up with pillows, blankets, coats, helmets etc. to protect yourself.
In you're in a vehicle or mobile home:
- Don't try to outrun the tornado.
- Get to the nearest shelter.
- As a last resort, the National Weather Service advises either:
Stay in the vehicle with your seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows and cover it with your hands -
OR lying flat in a ditch and cover your head with your hands
Kellyville Fire Department:
In the event of a tornado warning for Kellyville the storm shelter at the High School (north campus) on Maple will be open to the public. Only if the tornado warning is for Kellyville. Use the south side doors by the playground. If no parking use front of the building and we will open the door for you. NO pets allowed. If you bring your pet it will have to stay in the car, so please don’t bring them. NO smoking on campus this means vaping also,NO weapons guns, knives ect. these are very strict rules and will be enforced.
Pawhuska Police Department:
For those who are unaware the tornado shelters for the city are located in between 6th and 8th street on Kihekah on the west side of the road. The Village also has a shelter on RedEagle just northeast of the Arbor.
City of Glenpool:
With heavy rainfall forecasted for today and tomorrow, some areas of the city have the potential to flood. If you want or need sandbags, the city is providing materials and shovels to fill sandbags today beginning at 9:30am on the north end of the city hall parking lot. As a reminder, do not drive through a flooded area. Obey road closed signs and barricades. If you approach a road that is flooded, TURN AROUND-DON’T DROWN.
The threat of severe weather today is being monitored very closely by our Emergency Operations manager. We will sound our storms sirens only in the event a tornado warning is issued within the city limits of Glenpool. The 12 storm sirens located throughout the city are an outdoor warning system and may not be heard in some structures. Please do not rely on outdoor sirens as your only means of notification, weather radios and local news broadcasts should be monitored as well.