In the event of a tornado warning for Kellyville the storm shelter at the High School (north campus) on Maple will be open to the public. Only if the tornado warning is for Kellyville. Use the south side doors by the playground. If no parking use front of the building and we will open the door for you. NO pets allowed. If you bring your pet it will have to stay in the car, so please don’t bring them. NO smoking on campus this means vaping also,NO weapons guns, knives ect. these are very strict rules and will be enforced.