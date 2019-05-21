News
Late Night Tornado Moves Through Parts Of Cherokee, Delaware Counties
Tuesday, May 21st 2019, 12:00 AM CDT
Updated:
A nighttime tornado moved through portions of northeastern Oklahoma, and authorities are working to find out what kind of damage it caused.
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer tracked the storm that moved through the towns of Peggs and Leach about 10:45.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa issued a tornado emergency for the storm that impacted areas close to communities in Cherokee and Delaware counties.
There isn't confirmed information available about damage or injuries. When information is confirmed, it will be added to the story.
