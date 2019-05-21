Flooding Expected In Caney River Valley, Bird Creek Areas
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several rounds of heavy rain are causing flooding headaches for Green Country.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they will be patrolling the Caney River Valley and Bird Creek areas Tuesday morning to warn residents.
The Caney River Valley area expected to flood around noon, and the Bird Creek area by 1 p.m., according to TCSO. d Deputy Justin Green, TCSO.
"Water is expected to shut down road ways as well as enter homes in these areas," said Deputy Justin Green, TCSO.
Flooding is the most dangerous form of severe weather in terms of lives lost - so remember, turn around don't drown.
Related Story: OHP Using Air Boat To Rescue Stranded Skiatook Families
Here are a few areas of possible flooding in northeastern Oklahoma:
- Caney River from Bartlesville into Tulsa County
- State Highway 123 between Bartlesville & Dewey
- State Highway 10 between Copan & State Highway 99
- Bird Creek from Skiatook all the way into Tulsa
- Verdigris River out of Kansas into Oologah
- Deep Fork River from Bristow to south of Okmulgee
- Sapulpa along Highway 117
- Flooding prone areas in Tulsa
You can check with the Oklahoma Department of Safety for road conditions.