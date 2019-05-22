4 Homes, Several Structures Destroyed By Floodwaters In Crescent
CRESCENT, Oklahoma - Twin Lakes Sports Club in Crescent has lost four homes and several other smaller structures since the Cimarron River burst over its banks Tuesday, May 21.
But Twin Lakes’ Fire Chief Mike Gilliam says as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 the river had dropped three inches.
Retired Midwest City firefighter Randy Kohl has a weekend home that is sitting right on the edge of the Cimarron. He and his family evacuated Wednesday afternoon.
Twin Lakes ordered a voluntary evacuation of several dozen homes.
“Never expected it to in two or three days to take about 100 feet of shoreline back, because we weren’t even close to the river. So, we weren’t the least bit worried, and apparently that was not the attitude to have. We should have gotten up here yesterday and gotten stuff out,” said Kohl.
Chief Gilliam says he appreciates all of the hard work his volunteer firefighters and others in Logan County did to help warn residents about the floodwaters.