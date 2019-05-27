News
Rising Water Closes Lakes And Parks On Memorial Day
Monday, May 27th 2019, 6:08 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Rising water levels are forcing closures at some parks and campgrounds this Memorial Day.
At Keystone State Park, the lower part of Lake Country campground is closed.
Boat ramps in both the Green Country and Lake Country areas are closed.
At Grand Lake State Park, the entire park below the spillway is closed for camping.
The Cherokee Area at Grand Lake State Park is closed. Officials say some roadways, boat ramps and camping sites are underwater, making the area unsafe.
At Sequoyah State Park, the Cherokee, Paradise Cove south, and Choctaw tent campgrounds are closed.