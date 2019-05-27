Even beyond midweek, we’re not necessarily in the clear. We will have a few days of dry, mild weather though. Thursday and Friday’s weather will be essential in reducing the inflow of water into our reservoirs. As early as Saturday, more thunderstorms may try to edge into the area from the west. Late May and early June is known as MCS Season. An MCS is a mesoscale convective system, which is essentially a squall line followed by a large area of rain. Storms form to our northwest and are ushered east or southeast into our with the prevailing jet stream winds. The weather pattern into early next week supports these storms. Although it may not happen every day, we currently have a daily chance of unwanted rainfall. These additional storms looming on the horizon will further slow the recession of floodwater. Through the first week in June, only gradual improvement in our flood situation is expected. Hopefully, we’ll catch enough of a break to put us more at ease and not worsen the water levels beyond their current height.