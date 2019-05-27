Families In Sand Springs Looking For Some Place To Go
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Hundreds of families in Sand Springs and Tulsa County are displaced tonight -- their homes flooded with water. Some are still trying to find resources and places to go.
This is everything Amber McDaniels has worked so hard for floating in who knows how many feet of flood water.
“I've been on my own since I was 17. Graduated high school six months early. Worked two jobs while taking care of her. I've done it all," said McDaniels, "We lost it all."
Amber, her fiancé and four of their babies are safe tonight-staying with family. They are about to get a warm meal at Angus Church in Sand Springs but all they really want- is to be home.
"It's been very hard I mean we had just gotten new beds and they were really comfy and now we don't have anything. All we have is our important stuff and our pets and my family. And it's been sad and emotional and it's just been hard," said McDaniel’s 5th-grade daughter.
Jeremy Herrington lives right up the road in the Town and Country neighborhood in Sand Springs. His house is underwater too.
"I was asked to go take the tour with the congressman and the commissioner. First time I had been back there and coming up on my home, my neighborhood, my friends’ homes it just, it just seems so unnecessary," said Herrington.
Jeremy and his family are safe but as he takes in his first few moments of stillness in days...he says his mind is going through a never-ending list of all the things that he could've, should've but didn't think to pack, to prepare for.
"It's been a complete upheaval of our life and everything the last 6 days and we don't know when it's going to end," said Herrington.