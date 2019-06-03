Tulsa Man Recovering After Being Shot
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is recovering after a shooting near Apache and MLK.
Police say the victim is refusing to tell them much about what happened.
The victim showed up at the hospital a early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers say they were given a couple of addresses where the shooting may have happened.
They eventually determined that the man was shot near Xyler and Boston, where they found this Dodge Charger with a bullet-hole in the driver's door and another hole in the left rear door.
Police say they weren't able to get inside the car because the victim wouldn't cooperate.
Officers spoke with neighbors to find out if they saw or heard anything.
Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening but if you know where the shooter might be, your asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.