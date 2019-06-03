Former Tulsa Church Childcare Worker Heads To Prison For Lewd Proposal
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A former church childcare worker is headed to prison after pleading guilty to making lewd proposals to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Police say he made contact through the app called Whisper, sent nude photos of his privates, and asked to meet for sex.
Prosecutors say this suspect's pre-sentence investigation reads like a sexual predator's manifesto, saying he was rejected by women his own age, liked the power and control he got over minors, and they'd be less likely to say no and he could re-live his youth by taking their innocence.
Chris Hosselkus admitted seeing a post from a 14-year-old girl saying, "parents just don't get it," then contacting her and turning the conversation sexual.
Even though he suggested several places to meet for sex, told her what to wear and said he’d bring a condom, he ultimately decided not to show up.
That girl turned out to be an undercover police officer.
"This is a fantastic example of TPD focusing on trying to get in front of things and stop a child from being hurt," said Assistant Tulsa County DA Kenneth Elmore.
Hosselkus' attorney asked for probation, arguing Hosselkus has never been in trouble before, had been molested himself at age 16, expressed remorse, and had many people write letters on his behalf, including his father, a long time sheriff from Colorado and best friend, who's a police officer in Louisiana.
Both testified they support Hosselkus and he’d be welcome to live in their homes. Prosecutors say none of that changes the facts and recommended eight years in prison.
The judge decided on five years in prison, five on probation, and Hosselkus must register as a sex offender.
"It was graphic, it was disgusting and there was no mistake here, what he was doing," said Elmore.
He says laws that keep sexual predators away from parks and schools are becoming outdated now that technology lets predators reach children anywhere, any time.
"Times have changed and law enforcement is changing with it," said Elmore.
Hosselkus told the judge he was sorry for his mistake and while he realized he needed to be punished, he didn't think he deserved years in prison. The judge told him that what he did wasn't a mistake. It was intentional predatory actions from downloading the app to picking the girl to the things he said to her.