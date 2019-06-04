Semi Hauling Cattle Crashes On 412 In Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A medical helicopter has just landed in the westbound lanes of Highway 412 to take a man who has been trapped in a rolled over semi to the hospital.
Crews are on the scene of an overturned cattle truck on westbound 412 near just west of the Keystone Dam.
Officials say two people were in the cab when it left the highway and overturned.
One person was taken to the hospital. Another man was trapped in the cab of the truck as area firefighters worked to free him. They used heavy tools including saws, jacks and pry bars to free him from the vehicle.
He was conscious and able to talk to rescuers.
Officials say the cattle were loose but are now contained.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information is confirmed.