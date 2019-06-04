News
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted Suspect In Custody Following Creek County Pursuit
Tuesday, June 4th 2019, 8:23 AM CDT
Updated:
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - A tip led authorities to convicted felon Steven Yocham overnight. Yocham was featured on News On 6's U.S. Marshals Most Wanted segment Monday night.
He's accused of threatening to shoot and kill a Creek County Judge and District Attorney and was considered armed and dangerous.
Creek County Sheriff's Deputies were first on scene in the area of 17500 S. 273rd W. Ave. Tuesday morning, June 4. They got into a foot pursuit, and that's when shots were fired.
Yocham is from the Bristow area and has family in Okmulgee and Creek County.
