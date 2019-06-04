News
Governor Stitt Announces New Director Of DHS
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Ed Lake, current director of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, has announced his departure from the agency following Governor Kevin Stitt's appointment of a new DHS Director.
In a statement about his departure, Lake said in part, "While I am disappointed about not being able to finish some important work, I am extremely proud of many accomplishments and the solid framework created at DHS which leaves the agency in excellent condition for the next administration..."
Oklahoma City venture capitalist Justin Brown will be taking over following Lake's departure, June 14th.