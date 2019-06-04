News
Broken Arrow To Repair Baseball Field By Next Season
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow High School baseball field will be ready for next season. The field was damaged by severe weather in May.
"We're putting all that together again through the operations department and they're going to submit that to insurance,” said Broken Arrow Athletic Director Steve Dunn. “And hopefully we can start to rebuild what was damaged in that storm. But thankfully, most importantly, nobody was injured and everything that was damaged or destroyed can be replaced."
The turf will likely need to be replaced.