Tulsa Master Gardener Tour Coming This Weekend
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Master Gardeners are hosting their annual gardening tour this Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9. Guests get to tour five Master Gardeners' homes and have their gardening questions answered.
This year's theme is "Pollinators R Us," according to Diane Hambrick, a Master Gardener who discussed the tour on News On 6. There are presentations scheduled with topics like attracting pollinators, composting and growing terrific tomatoes.
Some of the featured homes this year include a "Country Pride" garden at Victorian-style Broken Arrow home, Midtown Treasure, Natural Haven and Bees, Birds Butterflies.
Tickets are $10 in advance (through June 6) and are good for both days. Tickets are available online or at the Master Gardener Office at the Tulsa County Extension office, 4116 E. 15th St. at the Fairgrounds.
Tickets are $15 if you purchase them at one of the homes on the day of the tour.
The tours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Click on this link for more information.