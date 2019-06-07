Mazzio's Raises Over $15,000 For United Way's May Tornado And Flood Relief Fund
TULSA, Oklahoma - After hosting a week-long event, Mazzio’s has raised $15,525 for United Way’s May Tornado and Flood Relief Fund.
The donation comes after Mazzio’s donated 50 percent of their lunch buffet and Tuesday night dinner during the week of May 27-31 to help flood and tornado victims of Oklahoma.
Related Story - ONEOK Is Donating $1,000,000 To Flood Victims Of Oklahoma
“As a Tulsa-based company, the people impacted by these disasters are our friends and neighbors,” said Lori Carver, president and CEO of Mazzio’s. “We knew we had to do something to help.”
The money raised will go to United Way partners to help victims with things like food, clothing, and shelter.
“Our guests have once again risen to the occasion to support our community in a time of need,” said Carver.
More information is available on Tulsa Area United Way’s website.