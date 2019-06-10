News
Oklahoma Aquarium Gives You A Chance At Swimming With Sharks
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Aquarium is giving you another opportunity to hop in their tank and swim with bull sharks this summer.
One lucky winner will win an all-inclusive trip to dive in with a professional and get up close and personal with the world's largest bull shark population.
You will have to be scuba certified and 18 years or older to participate.
The deadline to enter is Wednesday July third at 11:59 p.m.
For more information, and to enter, click here.