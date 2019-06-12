News
Meals On Wheels CEO Comes To Tulsa To Help Seniors
TULSA, Oklahoma - Meals on Wheels America CEO Ellie Hollander is visiting Tulsa to discuss reducing senior hunger with local leaders and organizations from June 12th through 14th.
During her stay, Hollander will spend a day delivering meals with Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith on the 14th.
Meals on wheels is aiming to provide resources and services for home-bound seniors in the Tulsa areas due to an ever-aging population.
Calvin Moore, the President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa will also be attending discussions as well.