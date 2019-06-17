2020 Woman Of The Year Nominations Now Open For Tulsa Women
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Young Woman’s Christian Association Tulsa and the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women have opened nominations for the 2020 Woman of the Year – Pinnacle Awards event.
The event will recognize and celebrate women from the Tulsa area who are leaders, role models, and have made long-lasting contributions to the community.
“Through our partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women, we have had the opportunity to recognize women from all over Tulsa who are ground-breakers, change makers, and overall advocates for improving the Tulsa Community,” said Julie Davis, YWCA CEO.
The award categories for the event include leaders in arts and humanities, corporate/business/trade, community building, education and public service.
There will also be a Corporate Champion Award which will recognize a company in Tulsa that sets an example for developing women as leaders, creating inclusive work environments, and is dedicated to a safe and equitable workplace for all.
“It is incredibly inspiring to hear the stories of these women’s lives, their history, and their passion for service to Tulsa,” Davis Said.
Nominations are open online June 17 through July 22, at TulsaPearlParty.org and can be made by individuals or businesses.
The winners will be announced at the end of Summer.