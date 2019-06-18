Health officials say the current measles outbreak in the U.S. got its start when people brought back the infection from traveling overseas, and it has mostly spread among children who hadn't been vaccinated.

The measles virus is highly contagious and can be spread even without direct contact, as airborne droplets can remain in an enclosed space for up to two hours after a sick person has left that area. It can take up to two weeks for symptoms to develop, however.

Discolored spots in the mouth are usually the first symptoms to appear, according to the CDC. Other symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, watery, irritated eyes and sinus issues.