Crews Monitoring Blown Electrical Transformer In West Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Fire Department is on scene of a blown transformer they say contains potentially dangerous chemicals.
TFD responded to an industrial area near Charles Page Blvd. and S. 33rd W. Avenue Tuesday morning to check on a blown transformer. Once on scene, TFD learned that it was an older style transformer that contains Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), which have been demonstrated to cause a variety of adverse health effects, according to the EPA.
TFD is keeping the area clear of people while Hazmat, PSO, and AEP crews assess the situation. They say the blown transformer could be a result of someone trying to steal copper.
Firefighters say this type of transformer is very uncommon.