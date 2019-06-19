News
Man Stabbed During Robbery At Tulsa Hotel
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the hospital after officers say someone robbed and then stabbed him at a Tulsa hotel.
Officers responded to the Best Western near I-244 and Garnett a little after midnight Tuesday.
They say a man was in the parking lot when two men and two women drove up to him.
Investigators say one of the men in the car demanded the victim's necklace and, when the victim refused to hand it over, stabbed the victim in the leg. The people in the car got the necklace then drove off.
The victim's expected to be okay.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918- 596-COPS.