Chase Ends In Tulsa With Officer-Involved Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - A chase ended in Tulsa with an officer firing shots.
Police said the chase started in Verdagris and ended in a Tulsa church parking lot near Pine and Harvard with an officer firing two shots.
Police said a Verdaris officer tried to make a traffic stop on this truck around 2 a.m. Wednesday because it's lights were off, but the driver took off.
Police said they chased the suspect around Verdagris and then to Owasso.
Officers said Owasso police tried to put out stop strips but the driver avoided them and tried to ram into police.
Verdigris Police was going to call off the chase until the driver tried to ram into those officers.
Officers said the chase ended up here in this parking lot of the church where the driver rammed into a Verdagris Police car.
That officer jumped out of the car and, as the suspect was trying to run him over, the officer fired two shots at the truck and they were able to take the suspect into custody.
Police said the suspect wasn't hit and no one was injured at any point in this chase.
Police said the driver told officers the truck was stolen.
The suspect and he said he was sorry.
Officers are now taking him back to verdigris. They said they have had run-ins with him before.