Homicide Suspect In Hospital After Officer-Involved Shooting, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa police say a homicide suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.
Police say Barton Vann was shot by a sniper following a stand off at a house near 21st and Highway 169. Police say Vann refused to follow officer's commands and tried to escape the house on a motorcycle. That's when he was shot by the sniper, police say.
Police say Barton Vann is the suspect in two shootings that happened this week. They say the first was near Jones Elementary on 15th and Sheridan Tuesday night where Vann shot and killed Curtiss Gaines. Police then connected Vann to a second shooting just a few blocks away near 14th street Wednesday. They say the victim from that shooting is recovering.
Police say Vann was also with Nicole Williams-Sittel who followed officer's commands and left the house without incident.
Vann has already been charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony(AFCF). Williams-Sittel has been charged with accessory to a felony and possession of a firearm AFCF. Note, these charges are only for the second shooting that happened on Wednesday.