Tulsa Hookah Bar Security Guard Was Father, Husband
TULSA, Oklahoma - We are learning more about a father who police say was killed while just trying to do his job. Mohamad Elkour was working at a hookah lounge near Memorial and 44th street when police say he was shot while trying to break up a fight.
Fifteen seconds is all it took for life to change for Mohamad’s family. They tell me Mohamad had a huge heart. They say, he would run towards situations others would run away from, if it meant he was helping someone else.
These are the moments we remember when we lose someone we love…..the love. The way they made us feel. The way the whole world just seemed to make sense when they were around.
"We became very close family. He is more than a son-in-law. He is a son," said Eddie Chamat.
The world to Mohamad Elkour was with his nearly 7-week-old son and his wife. This is the life Mohamad always wanted.
"He celebrated his wife's graduation from NSU with a honor degree, bought a house, had his boy. He was living the dream, then they took him away," said Chamat.
He was grounded in love for his family and friends. He loved to cook. He was the life of the party - known for the energy he seemed to so naturally bring with him everywhere he went.
“He is the guy you don't even have to say can you help me before you even say it, he will know what you want and he will jump on it and do it for you and he won't even ask for a favor back," said Chamat.
Last weekend Mohamad was working as a security guard at Fantasia Hookah Lounge. Police say he went to break up a fight in the parking lot and someone fired their gun. Mohamad lost his life and his family lost part of theirs.
"It was senseless. It didn't have to go that way," said Chamat, "Some things happen for a reason. This did not happen for any reason just because some people want to play with guns."
Police say the suspect in the shooting is still in the hospital. Mohamad’s wife is raising their nearly 7-week-old son on her own now. Friends have a set up a Go Fund Me to hopefully give her some kind of financial relief.
If you would like to donate click here: In Loving Memory Of Mohamad Elkour.